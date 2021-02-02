Virtus Investment: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Virtus Investment (NASDAQ:VRTS) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 19.21% year over year to $5.15, which beat the estimate of $4.95.

Revenue of $171,646,000 rose by 17.50% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $149,970,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Virtus Investment hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 02, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hr9abwoz

Price Action

52-week high: $239.99

Company's 52-week low was at $55.37

Price action over last quarter: Up 27.99%

Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners Inc provides investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds, and variable insurance funds. Geographically, the activities are carried out through the region of US and the group generates revenue through investment management fees, distribution and service fees and administration and shareholder service fees.