Unitil: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 16.88% year over year to $0.90, which beat the estimate of $0.81.

Revenue of $116,900,000 up by 0.43% year over year, which missed the estimate of $130,320,000.

Outlook

Unitil hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Unitil hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 02, 2021

Time: 02:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vvvvw6ug

Price Action

52-week high: $65.76

52-week low: $32.80

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.42%

Company Overview

Unitil Corp is a holding company, through its subsidiaries it is engaged in local distribution of electricity and natural gas throughout its service territories in the states of New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine. It reports three segments namely utility gas operations, utility electric operations and non-regulated.