Recap: PJT Partners Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 02, 2021 7:19am   Comments
Shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 77.45% year over year to $1.81, which beat the estimate of $1.13.

Revenue of $322,000,000 higher by 29.50% year over year, which beat the estimate of $263,960,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

PJT Partners hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 02, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1411244&tp_key=262dc376cf

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $81.82

Company's 52-week low was at $23.63

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.76%

Company Overview

PJT Partners Inc is a United States-based company that focuses on advisory business. The company's core businesses include the strategic advisory business, which provides financial advisory and transaction execution capability; the business of restructuring and special situations, which offers advisory services on recapitalizations, reorganizations, debt repurchases, exchange offers, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions; and the fund placement and secondary advisory business, which offers fund placement and secondary advisory services. The company generates its revenue from the advisory fee, placement fee, and others. Geographically, It generates a majority of revenue from the U.S., with the rest from overseas markets.

 

