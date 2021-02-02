Recap: Emerson Electric Q1 Earnings

Shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) moved higher by 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 23.88% over the past year to $0.83, which beat the estimate of $0.68.

Revenue of $4,161,000,000 higher by 0.24% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,980,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Emerson Electric hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 02, 2021

Time: 03:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.emerson.com/en-us/investors/investor-resources/events-and-presentations

Technicals

52-week high: $85.39

52-week low: $37.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.96%

Company Overview

Emerson Electric is a multi-industrial conglomerate that operates under two business platforms: Automation Solutions and Commercial and Residential Solutions. The latter is further subdivided into two operating segments: climate technologies, which sells HVAC and refrigeration products and services, as well as tools and home products, which sells tools and compressors, among other products and services. Commercial and residential solutions boasts several household brands, including Copeland, InSinkErator, and RIDGID. Automation solutions is most known for its process manufacturing solutions, which consists of measurement instrumentation, as well as valves and actuators, among other products and services. About half of the firm's geographic sales take place in the United States.