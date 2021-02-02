Market Overview

Recap: Harley-Davidson Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 02, 2021 7:19am   Comments
Shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) decreased 6.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 320.00% year over year to ($0.44), which missed the estimate of $0.14.

Revenue of $530,963,000 declined by 39.26% year over year, which missed the estimate of $772,960,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Harley-Davidson hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 02, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vyk98rj5

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $43.47

Company's 52-week low was at $14.31

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.05%

Company Description

Harley-Davidson is a global leading manufacturer of heavyweight motorcycles, merchandise, parts, and accessories. It sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles and offers a complete line of Harley-Davidson motorcycle parts, accessories, riding gear, and apparel, as well as merchandise. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides wholesale financing to dealers and retail financing and insurance brokerage services to customers. Harley has historically captured about half of all heavyweight domestic retail motorcycle registrations. We expect the firm will expand into middleweight markets in 2021.

 

