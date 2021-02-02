Autohome Reports Upbeat Q4 Earnings, Issues Optimistic Guidance
- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) reported year-on-year revenue growth of 6.6% to $380.6 million (RMB2.48 billion) in the fourth quarter of FY20, missing the estimates by $5.79 million.
- Online Marketplace and Others Revenues rose 35.5% to $93 million (RMB606.9 million). Data Products in the online marketplace and other businesses rose 82.3%.
- Net income rose 3.7% to $182.7 million (RMB1.19 billion). EPS rose 3% to $1.52 (RMB9.91), beating estimates by $0.01.
- The company raised the FY20 dividend per share by 13% to $0.87.
- The revenue guidance for the first quarter of FY21 lies between $277.4 million (RMB1.81 billion) and $282 million (RMB1.84 billion), higher than the analyst estimate of $268.98 million. It includes a revenue estimate of $15.3 million (RMB100 million) from the TTP Car acquisition in December 2020.
- "I'm very encouraged by Autohome's strategic investments in the new car and used car areas, which I believe will be a huge benefit to our long-term development. Looking ahead, we are confident in the thriving expansion of China's auto market and believe Autohome is well-positioned to grow along with it," said Autohome CEO Quan Long.
- Price action: Autohome shares closed lower by 1.28% at $118.84 Tuesday.
