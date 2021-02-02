Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Autohome Reports Upbeat Q4 Earnings, Issues Optimistic Guidance
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 02, 2021 7:14pm   Comments
Share:
  • Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHMreported year-on-year revenue growth of 6.6% to $380.6 million (RMB2.48 billion) in the fourth quarter of FY20, missing the estimates by $5.79 million.
  • Online Marketplace and Others Revenues rose 35.5% to $93 million (RMB606.9 million). Data Products in the online marketplace and other businesses rose 82.3%.
  • Net income rose 3.7% to $182.7 million (RMB1.19 billion). EPS rose 3% to $1.52 (RMB9.91), beating estimates by $0.01.
  • The company raised the FY20 dividend per share by 13% to $0.87.
  • The revenue guidance for the first quarter of FY21 lies between $277.4 million (RMB1.81 billion) and $282 million (RMB1.84 billion), higher than the analyst estimate of $268.98 million. It includes a revenue estimate of $15.3 million (RMB100 million) from the TTP Car acquisition in December 2020.
  • "I'm very encouraged by Autohome's strategic investments in the new car and used car areas, which I believe will be a huge benefit to our long-term development. Looking ahead, we are confident in the thriving expansion of China's auto market and believe Autohome is well-positioned to grow along with it," said Autohome CEO Quan Long.
  • Price action: Autohome shares closed lower by 1.28% at $118.84 Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATHM)

Autohome: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 2, 2021
98 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
66 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Auto Industry ChinaEarnings News Guidance Dividends Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com