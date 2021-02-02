7 Stocks To Watch For February 2, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $11.43 billion before the opening bell. Pfizer shares rose 0.2% to $35.86 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) to post quarterly earnings at $15.93 per share on revenue of $53.10 billion after the closing bell. Alphabet shares rose 0.5% to $1,902.99 in after-hours trading.

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued strong sales forecast for the current quarter. However, NXP Semiconductors shares fell 3.2% to $166.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) to have earned $7.20 per share on revenue of $119.63 billion for the latest quarter. The retailer will release earnings after the markets close. Amazon shares gained 0.5% to $3,359.00 in after-hours trading.

