7 Stocks To Watch For February 2, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 02, 2021 4:22am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $11.43 billion before the opening bell. Pfizer shares rose 0.2% to $35.86 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) to post quarterly earnings at $15.93 per share on revenue of $53.10 billion after the closing bell. Alphabet shares rose 0.5% to $1,902.99 in after-hours trading.
  • NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued strong sales forecast for the current quarter. However, NXP Semiconductors shares fell 3.2% to $166.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) to have earned $7.20 per share on revenue of $119.63 billion for the latest quarter. The retailer will release earnings after the markets close. Amazon shares gained 0.5% to $3,359.00 in after-hours trading.

  • Before the markets open, United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $22.87 billion. UPS shares gained 1% to $157.80 in after-hours trading.
  • Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) posted better-than-expected earnings and sales for its third quarter. The company also said it sees Q4 sales of $280 million to $320 million. Cirrus Logic shares dropped 6.9% to $91.10 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE: BABA) to report quarterly earnings at $3.26 per share on revenue of $33.31 billion before the opening bell. Alibaba shares gained 0.1% to $264.99 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

