Earnings Scheduled For February 2, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.42 per share on revenue of $961.99 million.

• Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.14 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.

• ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $800.21 million.

• Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.

• Brookfield Prop Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $5.13 billion.

• CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $3.98 billion.

• Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.

• Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• Imperial Oil Limited Common Stock (AMEX:IMO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $9.24 billion.

• Lennox International (NYSE:LII) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.65 per share on revenue of $884.80 million.

• Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $639.04 million.

• Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.41 per share on revenue of $17.43 billion.

• MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion.

• Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (NYSE:SMFG) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Sysco (NYSE:SYY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $12.33 billion.

• Waters (NYSE:WAT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.89 per share on revenue of $713.71 million.

• Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $48.76 billion.

• Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $49.56 million.

• HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.58 per share on revenue of $13.99 billion.

• Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $480.68 million.

• ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $4.76 billion.

• Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $894.58 million.

• Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $149.07 million.

• Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $323.65 million.

• Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.26 per share on revenue of $33.31 billion.

• BP (NYSE:BP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $46.61 billion.

• Broadridge Financial Soln (NYSE:BR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $75.74 million.

• Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $772.96 million.

• IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $681.02 million.

• McKesson (NYSE:MCK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.11 per share on revenue of $61.73 billion.

• Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $938.70 million.

• Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion.

• Virtus Investment (NASDAQ:VRTS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.95 per share on revenue of $149.97 million.

• PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $263.96 million.

• Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $11.43 billion.

• Unitil (NYSE:UTL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $130.32 million.

• Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $270.75 million.

• Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $4.62 billion.

• Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $389.05 million.

• Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $206.50 million.

• Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $75.25 million.

• Atkore Intl Group (NYSE:ATKR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $456.79 million.

• Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $489.38 million.

• Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $224.29 million.

• M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $896.75 million.

• United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $22.87 billion.

• Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $386.47 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $288.70 million.

• OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $162.45 million.

• Markel (NYSE:MKL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $9.12 per share on revenue of $2.42 billion.

• Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $650.47 million.

• Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $326.45 million.

• Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.73 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.

• Fortune Brands Home (NYSE:FBHS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.

• Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $240.68 million.

• Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $29.09 million.

• Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $64.07 million.

• Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $137.96 million.

• Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $821.65 million.

• Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $262.16 million.

• Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $129.88 million.

• Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $209.67 million.

• Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion.

• Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.39 per share on revenue of $6.58 billion.

• Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $7.20 per share on revenue of $119.63 billion.

• Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE:APAM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $258.26 million.

• Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE:ATGE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $278.47 million.

• Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $985.48 million.

• Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $127.51 million.

• Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $243.62 million.

• Chubb (NYSE:CB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.82 per share on revenue of $7.77 billion.

• DLH Hldgs (NASDAQ:DLHC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $55.25 million.

• Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.95 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.

• Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $113.74 million.

• FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $240.01 million.

• Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $11.83 million.

• Globe Life (NYSE:GL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $15.98 per share on revenue of $53.11 billion.

• Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $15.93 per share on revenue of $53.10 billion.

• Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Lufax Holding (NYSE:LU) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.00 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $107.32 million.

• Pzena Investment Mgmt (NYSE:PZN) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.

• ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $758.33 million.

• Steris (NYSE:STE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $792.98 million.

• Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $114.85 million.

• Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $42.67 million.

• Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $290.49 million.