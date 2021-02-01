Costamare: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 15.62% over the past year to $0.27, which beat the estimate of $0.25.

Revenue of $119,143,000 decreased by 4.28% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $120,870,000.

Outlook

Costamare hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $9.61

52-week low: $3.16

Price action over last quarter: Up 47.75%

Company Description

Costamare Inc is an owner of containerships in Monaco. It provides marine transportation services by chartering its container vessels to liner operators under long, medium and short-term time charters. The company's fleet of vessels includes Cosco Guangzhou, Cosco Ningbo, Cosco Yantian, Vantage, Valor, Valiant and Maersk Kobe, and among others. Costamare provides services to ocean carriers that demand a high standard of safety and reliability. It generates its revenues from time charters.