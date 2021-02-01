Rambus: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 1200.00% over the past year to ($0.11), which missed the estimate of $0.25.

Revenue of $61,913,000 higher by 3.28% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $96,870,000.

Looking Ahead

Rambus Sees Q1 Licensing Billings $60M-$66M, Product Sales $27M-$33M

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 01, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2947781/911BFDC336224684EFD2970A746E7BDA

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $21.32

52-week low: $9.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 29.37%

Company Overview

Rambus is a global semiconductor solutions provider offering high-speed, high-security computer chips and Silicon intellectual property. The company operates with one segment: high-speed interface IP and chips. Key products include memory interface chips, built for high speed and efficiency; silicon IP, providing high-speed memory and chip-to-chip connection technology; and architecture licenses, which allow customers to use portions of Rambus' patented inventions for their own digital electronics. The firm receives the majority of its revenue from the United States, Taiwan, and Singapore.