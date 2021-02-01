A Preview Of The Busy Earnings Week Ahead

Another busy week of earnings will be in its full splendor on Tuesday with Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), tech titans Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) along with the oil giant Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM). Besides Pfizer, we're also in for other healthcare earnings update from Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN), Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY).

We will also get a glimpse at the social media world with Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) and Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) fourth-quarter reporting after the closing bell on Thursday, along with digital payments universe updates from PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) that saw a record in crypto transaction in January. There will also be some gaming with Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), automotive news from the legendary Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), and even beauty updates from Estée Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) to wrap up the week.

As for Exxon's fourth-quarter financial results, Wall Street will be looking at how the oil giant aims to make further cuts to capital expenditure, along with handling changes to its board and more investment in sustainable technologies.

Alibaba is expected to deliver earnings of $3.22 per share on revenue of $32.98 billion, after the stock has rebounded strongly after the shares were punished due to its founder disappearing from public for weeks. Its stock also plunged in late December after an IPO for Ma's Ant Group was suspended. But with the Chinese economy on a path towards revitalization, growth expectations are high given that the company controls some two-thirds of China's e-commerce market through Taobao and Tmall. On Tuesday, the company must show to it can remain on a sustained path to recovery.

Speaking of e-commerce, Amazon is expected to have earned $7.19 per share on revenue of $119.66 billion. Although its shares have seemingly gone nowhere over the past six months, Amazon has executed at near perfection evidenced by an almost 40% rise in total net revenue in the third quarter which included operating margin of 6.4% of sales. The e-commerce giant continues to benefit from strong demand acceleration caused by the pandemic, growing its Prime members, but also getting them to spend more during each transaction. There is also plenty of evidence to suggests that its market share gains are here to stay beyond the pandemic. Although Amazon and Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) posted wider gains than eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY), its investors had a great 2020 with the stock price comfortably outpacing the broader market and even Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT). Don't give up on eBay just yet as we're about to find out on Thursday just how well it did during the holidays and overall year and if it can convince its small businesses to stick around and maintain the positive momentum.

Google's parent is expected to deliver earnings of $15.98 per share on revenue of $53.11 billion. Alphabet's shares outperformed its FAANG peers over the past week, rising 4% year to date, given the cyclical recovery in its online advertising business, particularly in areas such as retail, financial services, travel, and optimism that has been supported by Facebook, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: FB) recent results.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) will report after the close on Thursday, with Wall Street expecting 8 cents per share on revenue of $1.03 billion as it finds it to be well-positioned to disrupt the fitness industry through its at-home connected fitness subscription platform which is still seeing accelerated demand. With COVID-19 induced gym cancellations, investors will only want to know if the good news are already priced in.

Moving from fitness to intellectual property, the multinational QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) is expected to report a profit of $2.10 in the fiscal first quarter from its services that relate to wireless technology. This would represent a YoY growth of over 110% from the same quarter last year. The company is expected to benefit from improvement in smartphone demand in 2021, 5G adding greater dollar content and the potential elimination of a major competitor in the Chinese market, HiSilicon, as Huawei currently does not pay royalties.

Make no mistake, this earnings week will be a busy one.

