Return On Capital Employed Overview: Ciena

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 01, 2021 10:36am   Comments
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) posted Q4 earnings of $96.61 million, an increase from Q3 of 47.98%. Sales dropped to $828.48 million, a 15.18% decrease between quarters. In Q3, Ciena earned $185.71 million, and total sales reached $976.71 million.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q4, Ciena posted an ROCE of 0.04%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Ciena is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Ciena's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q4 Earnings Recap

Ciena reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.6/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $0.63/share.

 

