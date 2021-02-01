Market Overview

Recap: ON Semiconductor Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 01, 2021
Shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) moved higher by 4.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 16.67% year over year to $0.35, which beat the estimate of $0.28.

Revenue of $1,446,000,000 higher by 3.14% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,360,000,000.

Guidance

ON Semiconductor said it sees Q1 sales of $1.41 billion to $1.51 billion.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 01, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bh42knad

Technicals

52-week high: $39.43

Company's 52-week low was at $8.17

Price action over last quarter: Up 47.78%

Company Overview

ON Semiconductor spun off from Motorola in 1999 and has since become a leading supplier of chips into automotive and industrial markets, with products in analog, discrete, power management, and image sensing. The firm has made several acquisitions in the past few years to solidify share in its key markets. The largest of these was the 2016 purchase of Fairchild Semiconductor for $2.4 billion, which greatly increased the firm's strength in the discrete chip market.

 

