Thermo Fisher Scientific: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 01, 2021 7:19am   Comments
Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) rose 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 99.72% over the past year to $7.09, which beat the estimate of $6.56.

Revenue of $10,550,000,000 up by 54.49% year over year, which beat the estimate of $9,580,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Thermo Fisher Scientific hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Thermo Fisher Scientific hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 01, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.thermofisher.com%2F&eventid=2945521&sessionid=1&key=065FC6F8B3A29D6F5A83752A95EAE72A&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $532.57

52-week low: $250.21

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.64%

Company Description

Thermo Fisher Scientific sells scientific instruments and laboratory equipment, diagnostics consumables, and life science reagents. The firm operates through four segments (revenue figures include some cross-segment revenue): analytical technologies (17% of sales); specialty diagnostic products (15%); life science solutions (36%); and lab products and services (40%).

 

