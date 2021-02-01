Ryanair Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY) rose 2.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 477.78% year over year to ($0.34), which may not compare to the estimate of ($1.34).

Revenue of $406,813,000 decreased by 80.95% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $510,010,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Ryanair Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $118.17

Company's 52-week low was at $44.44

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.12%

Company Overview

Ryanair is the leading airline group by passenger numbers in Europe. The company employs a low-cost no-frills model to offer low fares to leisure customers on short-haul intra-European routes. In fiscal year 2020, the company carried 149 million passengers, utilizing a fleet of 467 Boeing 737 aircraft across its 1,800 routes. To keep costs low the company serves predominantly lower-cost secondary airports. The company generated sales of EUR 8.5 billion in fiscal 2020.