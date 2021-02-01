Recap: Quotient Q3 Earnings

Shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) moved higher by 1.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 21.62% year over year to ($0.29), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.29).

Revenue of $8,751,000 up by 10.20% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $8,300,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Quotient hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 01, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.quotientbd.com/media/events-and-presentations

Technicals

52-week high: $10.38

Company's 52-week low was at $2.40

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.52%

Company Description

Quotient Ltd is a commercial-stage diagnostics company. It is involved in the business of provision of tests with an initial focus on blood grouping and serological disease screening. The company develops and commercializes Mosaiq automation platform. Its product portfolio includes Red cell reagents, Antisera, Specialty products, Specialty kits etc. The firm operates in Edinburgh, Scotland, Eysins, Switzerland and Newton, Pennsylvania. It derives the majority of its revenue from the United States.