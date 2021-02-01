Recap: Summit Financial Q4 Earnings

Shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) fell 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 21.54% year over year to $0.79, which beat the estimate of $0.46.

Revenue of $31,983,000 up by 31.99% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $25,240,000.

Guidance

Summit Finl Gr hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $26.24

Company's 52-week low was at $13.48

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.50%

Company Profile

Summit Financial Group Inc is a financial holding company. It provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia. It provides a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.