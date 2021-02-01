Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For February 1, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 01, 2021 3:56am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) to report quarterly earnings at $6.56 per share on revenue of $9.58 billion before the opening bell. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares gained 0.8% to $513.99 in after-hours trading.
  • Xpeng Inc – ADR (NYSE: XPEV) reported strong deliveries for the month of January. Chinese EV maker delivered 6,015 vehicles in January, a 470% increase from the year-ago period. Xpeng shares rose 0.1% to $48.20 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) to have earned $2.10 per share on revenue of $2.46 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. NXP Semiconductors shares gained 0.9% to $161.95 in after-hours trading.

  • Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE: NIO) reported a 352.1% year-over-year surge in January deliveries. Nio shares rose 0.4% to $57.25 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ: WMG) to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion after the closing bell. Warner Music shares gained 0.1% to $35.10 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

