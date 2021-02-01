5 Stocks To Watch For February 1, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) to report quarterly earnings at $6.56 per share on revenue of $9.58 billion before the opening bell. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares gained 0.8% to $513.99 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: TMO) to report quarterly earnings at $6.56 per share on revenue of $9.58 billion before the opening bell. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares gained 0.8% to $513.99 in after-hours trading. Xpeng Inc – ADR (NYSE: XPEV) reported strong deliveries for the month of January. Chinese EV maker delivered 6,015 vehicles in January, a 470% increase from the year-ago period. Xpeng shares rose 0.1% to $48.20 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: XPEV) reported strong deliveries for the month of January. Chinese EV maker delivered 6,015 vehicles in January, a 470% increase from the year-ago period. Xpeng shares rose 0.1% to $48.20 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) to have earned $2.10 per share on revenue of $2.46 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. NXP Semiconductors shares gained 0.9% to $161.95 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor