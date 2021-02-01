5 Stocks To Watch For February 1, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) to report quarterly earnings at $6.56 per share on revenue of $9.58 billion before the opening bell. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares gained 0.8% to $513.99 in after-hours trading.
- Xpeng Inc – ADR (NYSE: XPEV) reported strong deliveries for the month of January. Chinese EV maker delivered 6,015 vehicles in January, a 470% increase from the year-ago period. Xpeng shares rose 0.1% to $48.20 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) to have earned $2.10 per share on revenue of $2.46 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. NXP Semiconductors shares gained 0.9% to $161.95 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE: NIO) reported a 352.1% year-over-year surge in January deliveries. Nio shares rose 0.4% to $57.25 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ: WMG) to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion after the closing bell. Warner Music shares gained 0.1% to $35.10 in after-hours trading.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga