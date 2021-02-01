Earnings Scheduled For February 1, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Alliance Resource (NASDAQ:ARLP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $363.60 million.

• Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $685.03 million.

• Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.34 per share on revenue of $510.01 million.

• Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $8.30 million.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.56 per share on revenue of $9.58 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ:IBTX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $152.08 million.

• Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $231.61 million.

• NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $2.46 billion.

• Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $102.10 million.

• Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $120.87 million.

• Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $433.70 million.

• Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $348.24 million.

• Cabot (NYSE:CBT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $697.83 million.

• Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $96.87 million.

• Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $423.61 million.

• Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.59 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.

• Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $357.47 million.

• Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $7.21 per share on revenue of $429.19 million.

• Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $458.59 million.

• Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $16.63 million.

• Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $126.30 million.

• Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE:ITUB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $5.22 billion.

• Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $245.50 million.

• PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $320.85 million.

• RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $146.12 million.

• Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $542.86 million.