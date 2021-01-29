5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Defensive Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the consumer defensive sector that may be worth watching:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) - P/E: 9.58 Kroger (NYSE:KR) - P/E: 9.43 Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) - P/E: 5.71 Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB) - P/E: 4.23 Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE:ATGE) - P/E: 8.23

SpartanNash saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.73 in Q2 to 0.7 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.18%, which has increased by 0.33% from 3.85% in the previous quarter.

Kroger saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.73 in Q2 to 0.71 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.25%, which has increased by 0.06% from 2.19% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Mannatech reported earnings per share at 0.76, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.47. Mannatech does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Seneca Foods's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 1.97, whereas in Q1, they were at 2.24. Seneca Foods does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Adtalem Glb Education has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.78, which has increased by 34.48% compared to Q4, which was 0.58. Adtalem Glb Education does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.