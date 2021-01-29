5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Basic Materials Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the basic materials sector:

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) - P/E: 5.22 Verso (NYSE:VRS) - P/E: 3.09 Koppers Hldgs (NYSE:KOP) - P/E: 7.6 Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) - P/E: 5.99 Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) - P/E: 8.21

This quarter, FutureFuel experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.35 in Q2 and is now 0.16. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.91%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from last quarter's yield of 1.91%.

This quarter, Verso experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was -0.99 in Q2 and is now -0.92. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.55%, which has decreased by 93.57% from 98.12% in the previous quarter.

Koppers Hldgs saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.27 in Q2 to 1.64 now. Koppers Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.64, which has increased by 1500.0% compared to Q2, which was 0.04. Turquoise Hill Resources does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Kinross Gold saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.15 in Q2 to 0.25 now. Kinross Gold does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.