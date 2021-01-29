Recap: Daseke Q4 Earnings

Shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 200.00% over the past year to $0.12, which beat the estimate of ($0.04).

Revenue of $335,600,000 declined by 16.72% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $331,580,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,400,000,000 and $1,500,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 29, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.daseke.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $7.50

52-week low: $0.86

Price action over last quarter: down 13.92%

Company Description

Daseke Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions focused exclusively on a flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It has two reportable segments: Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The Flatbed Solutions segment focuses on delivering transportation and logistics solutions that principally require the use of flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment, and the Specialized Solutions segment focuses on delivering transportation and logistics solutions that principally include super heavy haul, high-value customized, over-dimensional, commercial glass, and high-security cargo solutions. Daseke derives most of its revenues from its Specialized Solutions segment.