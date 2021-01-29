Recap: Daseke Q4 Earnings
Shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 200.00% over the past year to $0.12, which beat the estimate of ($0.04).
Revenue of $335,600,000 declined by 16.72% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $331,580,000.
Guidance
The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,400,000,000 and $1,500,000,000.
Conference Call Details
Date: Jan 29, 2021
Time: 11:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://investor.daseke.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $7.50
52-week low: $0.86
Price action over last quarter: down 13.92%
Company Description
Daseke Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions focused exclusively on a flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It has two reportable segments: Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The Flatbed Solutions segment focuses on delivering transportation and logistics solutions that principally require the use of flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment, and the Specialized Solutions segment focuses on delivering transportation and logistics solutions that principally include super heavy haul, high-value customized, over-dimensional, commercial glass, and high-security cargo solutions. Daseke derives most of its revenues from its Specialized Solutions segment.
