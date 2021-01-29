Recap: WisdomTree Investments Q4 Earnings

Shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were flat 0.00% year over year to $0.06, which beat the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $67,059,000 decreased by 2.68% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $65,700,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 29, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ano7sgrs

Price Action

52-week high: $5.82

52-week low: $1.87

Price action over last quarter: Up 48.51%

Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) and exchange-traded product (ETP) sponsor and asset manager. Its ETP products are constructed to track or outperform the performance of broad or specific equity, fixed income, or alternatives market segment, or a basket of a commodity or currency. ETF options include funds that track WisdomTree's own indexes, third party indexes, or actively managed funds. WisdomTree offers its products through a number of distribution channels including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors (RIA), and institutional investors. RIAs and wirehouses provide over half of the company's assets under management.