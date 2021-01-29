Recap: Chevron Q4 Earnings

Shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) fell 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 100.67% year over year to ($0.01), which missed the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $25,246,000,000 declined by 30.55% year over year, which missed the estimate of $26,200,000,000.

Outlook

Chevron hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jan 29, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1412054&tp_key=55c49a74f8

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $112.60

Company's 52-week low was at $51.60

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.94%

Company Overview

Chevron is an integrated energy company with exploration, production, and refining operations worldwide. Chevron is the second- largest oil company in the U.S. with production of 2.8 million of barrels of oil equivalent a day, including 6.8 million cubic feet a day of natural gas and 1.7 million of barrels of liquids a day. Production activities take place in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Its refineries in the U.S. and Asia have a total refining capacity of 1.7 million barrels of oil a day. Proven reserves at year-end 2019 stood at 11.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent, including 6.5 billion barrels of liquids and 29.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.