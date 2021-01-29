Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Chevron Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 29, 2021 7:44am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) fell 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 100.67% year over year to ($0.01), which missed the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $25,246,000,000 declined by 30.55% year over year, which missed the estimate of $26,200,000,000.

Outlook

Chevron hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jan 29, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1412054&tp_key=55c49a74f8

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $112.60

Company's 52-week low was at $51.60

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.94%

Company Overview

Chevron is an integrated energy company with exploration, production, and refining operations worldwide. Chevron is the second- largest oil company in the U.S. with production of 2.8 million of barrels of oil equivalent a day, including 6.8 million cubic feet a day of natural gas and 1.7 million of barrels of liquids a day. Production activities take place in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Its refineries in the U.S. and Asia have a total refining capacity of 1.7 million barrels of oil a day. Proven reserves at year-end 2019 stood at 11.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent, including 6.5 billion barrels of liquids and 29.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

 

Related Articles (CVX)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings
7 Stocks To Watch For January 29, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For January 29, 2021
10 Stocks That Earned Short Sellers The Most Profits In 2020
Oil Stocks Are Trading Lower On API Data
Barron's Picks And Pans: Exxon Mobil, GameStop, Intel, 3M, Toll Brothers And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com