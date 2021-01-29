Recap: Chevron Q4 Earnings
Shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) fell 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 100.67% year over year to ($0.01), which missed the estimate of $0.07.
Revenue of $25,246,000,000 declined by 30.55% year over year, which missed the estimate of $26,200,000,000.
Outlook
Chevron hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Jan 29, 2021
Time: 11:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1412054&tp_key=55c49a74f8
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $112.60
Company's 52-week low was at $51.60
Price action over last quarter: Up 22.94%
Company Overview
Chevron is an integrated energy company with exploration, production, and refining operations worldwide. Chevron is the second- largest oil company in the U.S. with production of 2.8 million of barrels of oil equivalent a day, including 6.8 million cubic feet a day of natural gas and 1.7 million of barrels of liquids a day. Production activities take place in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Its refineries in the U.S. and Asia have a total refining capacity of 1.7 million barrels of oil a day. Proven reserves at year-end 2019 stood at 11.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent, including 6.5 billion barrels of liquids and 29.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News