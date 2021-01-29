Recap: Phillips 66 Q4 Earnings

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) decreased 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 175.32% over the past year to ($1.16), which missed the estimate of ($1.05).

Revenue of $16,768,000,000 decreased by 43.37% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $16,110,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Phillips 66 hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 29, 2021

Time: 12:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.phillips66.com%2F&eventid=2927471&sessionid=1&key=2ED80918E2E8151746C312242323B57E®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $98.91

Company's 52-week low was at $40.04

Price action over last quarter: Up 48.83%

Company Profile

Phillips 66 is an independent refiner with 13 refineries that have a total throughput capacity of 2.2 million barrels per day. Its DCP Midstream joint venture holds 45 natural gas processing facilities, 11 natural gas liquids fractionation plants, and a natural gas pipeline system with 58,000 miles of pipeline. Its CPChem chemical joint venture operates facilities in the United States and the Middle East and primarily produces olefins and polyolefins. Phillips 66 also holds a 75% interest in Phillips 66 Partners after exchanging its general partner incentive distribution rights for limited partner units.