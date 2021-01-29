Charter Communications: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 84.45% over the past year to $6.05, which beat the estimate of $4.89.

Revenue of $12,624,000,000 up by 7.34% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $12,570,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 29, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/27ak6u47

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $681.71

52-week low: $345.67

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.25%

Company Overview

Charter is the product of the 2016 merger of three cable companies, each with a decades-long history in the business: Legacy Charter, Time Warner Cable, and Bright House Networks. The firm now holds networks capable of providing television, Internet access, and phone services to roughly 52 million U.S. homes and businesses, around 40% of the country. Across this footprint, Charter serves 28 million residential and 2 million commercial customer accounts under the Spectrum brand, making it the second- largest U.S. cable company behind Comcast. The firm also owns, in whole or in part, sports and news networks, including Spectrum SportsNet (long-term local rights to Los Angeles Lakers games), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles Dodgers), SportsNet New York (New York Mets), and Spectrum News NY1.