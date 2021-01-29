Recap: Stifel Financial Q4 Earnings

Shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) rose 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 11.17% over the past year to $1.67, which beat the estimate of $1.31.

Revenue of $1,060,000,000 rose by 12.26% year over year, which beat the estimate of $956,620,000.

Outlook

Stifel Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jan 29, 2021

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xpom8k2n

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $117.11

Company's 52-week low was at $46.70

Price action over last quarter: Up 32.62%

Company Description

Stifel Financial is a middle-market-focused investment bank that produces more than 90% of its revenue in the United States. Approximately 60% of the company's net revenue is derived from its global wealth management division, which supports over 2,000 financial advisors, with the remainder coming from its institutional securities business. Stifel has a history of being an active acquirer of other financial service firms.