Colgate-Palmolive: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 29, 2021 7:15am   Comments
Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) decreased 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 5.48% year over year to $0.77, which beat the estimate of $0.76.

Revenue of $4,324,000,000 rose by 7.70% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,140,000,000.

Guidance

Colgate said it sees FY21 net sales growth of 4%-7% year over year.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jan 29, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.colgatepalmolive.com/events-and-presentations

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $86.41

Company's 52-week low was at $58.49

Price action over last quarter: down 1.92%

Company Profile

Since its founding in 1806, Colgate-Palmolive has grown to become a leading global consumer product company. In addition to its namesake oral care line, the firm manufactures shampoos, shower gels, deodorants, and home care products that are sold in over 200 countries around the world (international sales account for about 70% of its consolidated total, including approximately 50% from emerging regions). It also owns specialty pet food maker Hill's, which sells its products through veterinarians and specialty pet retailers.

 

