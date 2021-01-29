Recap: Roper Technologies Q4 Earnings

Shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 5.01% over the past year to $3.56, which beat the estimate of $3.48.

Revenue of $1,510,000,000 higher by 7.86% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,530,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $14.35 and $14.75.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 29, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/voup7q24

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $455.72

Company's 52-week low was at $240.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.06%

Company Overview

Roper is a diversified technology company that operates out of four segments: application software; network software and systems; measurement and analytical solutions; and process technologies. The firm's culture emphasizes acquiring asset-light, cash-generative businesses. Roper then reinvests this excess cash in businesses that yield incrementally higher rates of return. While the firm's businesses are managed in a decentralized manner, Roper does not passively manage its portfolio. Instead, Roper manages its businesses through the Socratic method and empowers decision-makers through group executive coaching. Roper has now rotated a clear majority of its business from legacy industrial products into technology software in mature, niche markets with large quantities of deferred revenue.