Recap: Church & Dwight Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 29, 2021 7:17am   Comments
Shares of Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 3.64% over the past year to $0.53, which beat the estimate of $0.52.

Revenue of $1,295,000,000 up by 13.20% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,260,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Church & Dwight Co hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 29, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/37rdj3q2

Price Action

52-week high: $98.96

52-week low: $47.98

Price action over last quarter: down 1.67%

Company Profile

Church & Dwight is the leading producer of baking soda in the world. Beyond baking soda, the products in its portfolio have vast category reach, including laundry products, cat litter, oral care, deodorant, and nasal care, which are all sold under the Arm & Hammer brand umbrella. Its mix also includes Xtra, Trojan, OxiClean, First Response, Nair, L'il Critters/Vitafusion, Orajel, and Water Pik, which together with Arm & Hammer constitute more than 80% of its annual sales and profits. In early 2019, the firm announced the addition of Flawless, which manufactures electric shaving products for women. The firm acquired Zicam at the end of 2020, a leading brand in the cough/cold shortening category. Church & Dwight derives about 85% of its sales from its home turf.

 

