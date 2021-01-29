Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SAP Saw Strong Cloud Demand In Q4, Expects FY21 Operating Profit Decline
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 29, 2021 9:20am   Comments
Share:
  • SAP SE (NYSE: SAPreported a revenue decline of 6% year-on-year to €7.54 billion in the fourth quarter of FY20.
  • The e-commerce solution exuded robust performance, more than doubling the cloud revenue due to their increased demand during the pandemic.
  • The cloud revenue grew 8% year-on-year to €2.04 billion. It was negatively impacted by lower transactional revenue from Concur due to reduced business travel amidst the pandemic.
  • The software license revenue declined 15% to €1.70 billion), and the cloud and software revenue declined 4% to €6.58 billion.
  • The gross margin for cloud expanded 210 basis points to 67.2%.
  • The operating profit rose 26% to €2.66 billion, with a margin expansion of 910 basis points to 35.2%.
  • The adjusted EPS €1.69 was down 7% Y/Y, beating consensus by €0.13.
  • Operating cash flow for fiscal 2020 almost doubled Y/Y to €7.2 billion.
  • SAP’s expedited shift to the cloud will drive long-term, sustainable growth while significantly increasing the resiliency and predictability of our business,” said SAP CFO Luka Mucic.
  • Outlook: SAP expects FY21 cloud revenue growth of 13% to 18%, cloud and software revenue growth of 0% to 2%, operating profit decline of 1% to 6%.
  • The share of cloud revenue and software support revenue could expand by 300 basis points to 75%. The cash flow expectations stand lower at €6.0 billion in anticipation of discreetly lower profit, higher expected income tax payments, and adverse currency movement.
  • Price action: SAP’s shares were down by 0.82% at $129.37 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SAP)

Recap: SAP Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For January 29, 2021
Qualtrics Raises $1.55 Billion By Pricing Upsized IPO At $30
Earnings Outlook For SAP
SAP CEO Says Qualtrics Spin Off IPO Is 'Massively Oversubscribed:' CNBC
7 SPACs To Play The Rise Of Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Enterprise SoftwareEarnings News Guidance Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com