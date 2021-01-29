7 Stocks To Watch For January 29, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $11.25 billion before the opening bell. Caterpillar shares gained 0.1% to $184.50 in after-hours trading.
- Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company also said it expects Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.55 to $0.75 per share on sales of $3.85 billion to $4.05 billion. Western Digital shares jumped 9.6% to $57.70 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) to have earned $2.00 per share on revenue of $8.40 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Honeywell shares slipped 0.1% to $202.60 in after-hours trading.
- Visa Inc (NYSE: V) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter and disclosed a new $8 billion buyback plan. Visa shares rose 1.3% to $200.87 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Before the opening bell, Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly shares declined 0.3% to $209.50 in after-hours trading.
- Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter. The company also said it projects FY21 organic net sales growth in the high single digit range. Mondelez shares dropped 2% to $55.99 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $26.20 billion before the opening bell. Chevron shares fell 0.4% to $88.70 in after-hours trading.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga