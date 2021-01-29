7 Stocks To Watch For January 29, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $11.25 billion before the opening bell. Caterpillar shares gained 0.1% to $184.50 in after-hours trading.

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company also said it expects Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.55 to $0.75 per share on sales of $3.85 billion to $4.05 billion. Western Digital shares jumped 9.6% to $57.70 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) to have earned $2.00 per share on revenue of $8.40 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Honeywell shares slipped 0.1% to $202.60 in after-hours trading.

Visa Inc (NYSE: V) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter and disclosed a new $8 billion buyback plan. Visa shares rose 1.3% to $200.87 in the after-hours trading session.

