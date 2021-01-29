Earnings Scheduled For January 29, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $109.15 million.

• Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $58.77 million.

• Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTBB) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $11.99 million.

• Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $4.14 billion.

• Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $14.68 million.

• Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $483.16 million.

• L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.09 per share on revenue of $4.89 billion.

• Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $7.29 billion.

• LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $7.03 billion.

• Moog Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:MOG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $679.55 million.

• Provident Financial (NYSE:PFS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $86.86 million.

• RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $141.79 million.

• SAP (NYSE:SAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $9.01 billion.

• Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $956.62 million.

• Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $50.65 million.

• First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $180.12 million.

• Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $394.79 million.

• Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.89 per share on revenue of $12.57 billion.

• Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $35.51 million.

• Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $331.58 million.

• Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $8.40 billion.

• Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.05 per share on revenue of $16.11 billion.

• WisdomTree Inv (NASDAQ:WETF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $65.70 million.

• Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.48 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.

• Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.

• Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $26.20 billion.

• Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $11.25 billion.

• Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $5.27 billion.

• Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $3.55 billion.

• Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion.

• Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ:ERIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $7.75 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Professional Holding (NASDAQ:PFHD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $18.24 million.