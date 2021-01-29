Earnings Scheduled For January 29, 2021
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $109.15 million.
• Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $58.77 million.
• Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTBB) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $11.99 million.
• Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
• Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $4.14 billion.
• Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $14.68 million.
• Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $483.16 million.
• L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.09 per share on revenue of $4.89 billion.
• Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $7.29 billion.
• LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $7.03 billion.
• Moog Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:MOG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $679.55 million.
• Provident Financial (NYSE:PFS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $86.86 million.
• RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $141.79 million.
• SAP (NYSE:SAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $9.01 billion.
• Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $956.62 million.
• Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $50.65 million.
• First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $180.12 million.
• Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $394.79 million.
• Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.89 per share on revenue of $12.57 billion.
• Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $35.51 million.
• Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $331.58 million.
• Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $8.40 billion.
• Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.05 per share on revenue of $16.11 billion.
• WisdomTree Inv (NASDAQ:WETF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $65.70 million.
• Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.48 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.
• Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.
• Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $26.20 billion.
• Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $11.25 billion.
• Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $5.27 billion.
• Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $3.55 billion.
• Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion.
• Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ:ERIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $7.75 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Professional Holding (NASDAQ:PFHD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $18.24 million.
