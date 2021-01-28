Hilltop Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 140.74% year over year to $1.30, which beat the estimate of $1.16.

Revenue of $107,372,000 decreased by 3.52% year over year, which beat the estimate of $100,380,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $33.69

Company's 52-week low was at $11.05

Price action over last quarter: Up 43.23%

Company Description

Hilltop Holdings Inc operates a small insurance holding company, NLASCO, that sells fire and homeowners' insurance through two subsidiaries, National Lloyds Insurance and American Summit Insurance. It targets mobile-home owners in the southern United States, with Texas making up 70% of sales. Hilltop was formed from what had been a realty firm specializing in manufactured housing. It acquired NLASCO in 2007, after which its other assets were sold.