MidWestOne Financial Gr: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Gr (NASDAQ:MOFG) were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 6.12% over the past year to $1.04, which beat the estimate of $0.67.

Revenue of $39,037,000 decreased by 1.38% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $38,520,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $34.20

52-week low: $15.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.67%

Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc is a bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank. It is engaged in the business of commercial and retail banking, investment management and insurance services. The bank provides full-service retail banking in the communities in which its branch offices are located. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage and consumer loans. Other products and services include debit cards, automated teller machines, on-line banking and safe deposit boxes.