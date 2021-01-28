First Western Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) were flat after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 90.62% over the past year to $0.61, which missed the estimate of $0.90.

Revenue of $23,411,000 higher by 42.59% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $28,700,000.

Guidance

First Western Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $22.31

52-week low: $10.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 33.93%

Company Description

First Western Financial Inc is a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services including, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services to individual and corporate customers in Colorado, Arizona, California and Wyoming. Its segments include Wealth Management segment offering deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services; Capital Management segment providing proprietary fixed income, high yield, and equity strategies, including the advisory of three owned, managed, and rated mutual fund; and Mortgage segment offering residential mortgage service. It earns majorly from wealth management segment.