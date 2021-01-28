SB Financial Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 97.44% year over year to $0.77, which beat the estimate of $0.41.

Revenue of $18,190,000 higher by 24.62% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $9,200,000.

Guidance

SB Financial Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $20.49

Company's 52-week low was at $9.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.41%

Company Description

SB Financial Group Inc operates as a Holding Company of State Bank and RDSI/DCM. Its activities involve commercial banking, trust, and financial services. It offers a full-range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including trust services, mortgage banking, wealth management services, commercial and agricultural lending. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit. It earns revenue in the form of interest income.