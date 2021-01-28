Market Overview

United States Steel: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2021 5:30pm   Comments
Shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 57.81% over the past year to ($0.27), which beat the estimate of ($0.68).

Revenue of $2,562,000,000 decreased by 9.28% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $2,580,000,000.

Outlook

United States Steel hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $24.71

52-week low: $4.54

Price action over last quarter: Up 96.69%

Company Description

U.S. Steel operates primarily in the United States but also has steelmaking capacity in Slovakia. The company produces flat-rolled and tubular products for a wide variety of end markets and applications. U.S. Steel also operates iron ore mining sites and engages in rail and barge transport services.

 

