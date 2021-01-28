Skyworks Solutions: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 100.00% over the past year to $3.36, which beat the estimate of $2.08.

Revenue of $1,510,000,000 higher by 68.51% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,060,000,000.

Guidance

Q2 EPS expected between $2.34 and $2.34.

Q2 revenue expected to be between $1,125,000,000 and $1,175,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 28, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yyrph7hb

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $170.69

Company's 52-week low was at $67.90

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.12%

Company Overview

Skyworks Solutions produces semiconductors for wireless handsets and other devices that are used to enable wireless connectivity. Its main products include power amplifiers, filters, switches, and integrated front-end modules that support wireless transmissions. Skyworks' customers are mostly large smartphone manufacturers, but the firm also has a growing presence in nonhandset applications such as wireless routers, medical devices, and automobiles.