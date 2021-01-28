Western Digital: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) rise in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 11.29% over the past year to $0.69, which beat the estimate of $0.54.

Revenue of $3,943,000,000 declined by 6.87% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,870,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Q3 EPS expected between $0.55 and $0.75.

Q3 revenue expected to be between $3,850,000,000 and $4,050,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jan 28, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/u2fu9s32

Price Action

52-week high: $71.30

Company's 52-week low was at $27.40

Price action over last quarter: Up 38.15%

Company Profile

Western Digital is a leader in the hard disk drive and flash markets. The company develops, manufactures, and provides data storage solutions to consumers, businesses, and governments. The company's product portfolio includes hard disk drives, solid-state drives, and public and private cloud data center storage solutions. Western Digital's SanDisk acquisition positions the company as a broad-based provider of media-agnostic storage solutions.