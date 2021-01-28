Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

American Airlines CEO Expects Travel Recovery After Vaccine Distribution

Rohit Samandur , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2021 2:10pm   Comments
Share:
American Airlines CEO Expects Travel Recovery After Vaccine Distribution

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) reported better-than-expected earnings Thursday morning.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, American Airlines was able to travel more Americans than any other airline in 2020.

CEO Doug Parker told CNBC's Phil LeBeau that 2021 will be a year of recovery and said that once the COVID-19 vaccine is distributed to the people, the travel industry will see a major boom in demand.

The first quarter of 2021 is expected to be similar to the fourth quarter, the CEO said. 

With no change in demand yet due to the vaccine distribution, earnings and cash flow will be similar, with an expected burn rate of nearly $30 million per day, Parker said.

The people now dominating airline traffic are leisure travelers visiting National Parks, resort destinations and other attractions, he said. 

With people able to work remotely, the demand for constant travel has significantly decreased, the CEO said. 

American Airlines shares were up 9.42% at $18.12 at last check Thursday. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAL)

Here's Why American Airlines, JetBlue And Palantir Are Moving
Robinhood Limits Trading In GameStop, AMC And Others
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
American Airlines Group: Q4 Earnings Insights
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Lower Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data
7 Stocks To Watch For January 28, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: airlinesEarnings News Travel Management Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com