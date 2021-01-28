Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking Into Bristol-Myers Squibb's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2021 10:50am   Comments
Share:

Looking at Q3, Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) earned $1.34 billion, a 50.62% increase from the preceding quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb also posted a total of $10.54 billion in sales, a 4.06% increase since Q2. In Q2, Bristol-Myers Squibb earned $891.00 million, and total sales reached $10.13 billion.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Bristol-Myers Squibb's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q3, Bristol-Myers Squibb posted an ROCE of 0.03%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For Bristol-Myers Squibb, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Q3 Earnings Recap

Bristol-Myers Squibb reported Q3 earnings per share at $1.63/share, which beat analyst predictions of $1.49/share.

 

Related Articles (BMY)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Addex Jumps On Positive Data For Out-Licensed Drug, COVID-19 Vaccine Developer Inovio Announces $150M Follow-On Offering, Boston Scientific Goes Shopping
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Greenlights Merck's Heart Failure Drug, Histogen Hit With Clinical Hold, Aptorum Gets Nod For Commencing Human Study
Piclidenoson From Can-Fite Biopharma Shows New, Promising Developments For Psoriasis Treatment
10 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Bristol-Myers Squibb's Debt Overview
NantKwest Reports Positive Interim Data In Pancreatic Cancer Trials, Stock Soars
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com