Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking Into Inovio Pharmaceuticals's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2021 10:43am   Comments
Share:

In Q3, Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) posted sales of $236.18 million. Earnings were up 25.02%, but Inovio Pharmaceuticals still reported an overall loss of $36.33 million. In Q2, Inovio Pharmaceuticals brought in $267.19 thousand in sales but lost $29.06 million in earnings.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Inovio Pharmaceuticals's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q3, Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted an ROCE of -0.11%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For Inovio Pharmaceuticals, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Q3 Earnings Recap

Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported Q3 earnings per share at $-0.26/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-0.19/share.

 

Related Articles (INO)

98 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
51 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Addex Jumps On Positive Data For Out-Licensed Drug, COVID-19 Vaccine Developer Inovio Announces $150M Follow-On Offering, Boston Scientific Goes Shopping
42 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
10 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com