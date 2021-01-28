Recap: Mastercard Q4 Earnings

Shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) rose 1.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 16.33% over the past year to $1.64, which beat the estimate of $1.52.

Revenue of $4,120,000,000 decreased by 6.66% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,000,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Mastercard hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Mastercard hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jan 28, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.mastercard.com%2F&eventid=2929584&sessionid=1&key=98EB129CE1760A45B49104A1D143C97D®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $367.25

Company's 52-week low was at $199.99

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.83%

Company Description

Mastercard is the second- largest payment processor in the world and processed $4.8 trillion in purchase transactions in 2019. Mastercard operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 150 currencies.