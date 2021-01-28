Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Mastercard Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2021 8:24am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) rose 1.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 16.33% over the past year to $1.64, which beat the estimate of $1.52.

Revenue of $4,120,000,000 decreased by 6.66% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,000,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Mastercard hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Mastercard hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jan 28, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.mastercard.com%2F&eventid=2929584&sessionid=1&key=98EB129CE1760A45B49104A1D143C97D&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $367.25

Company's 52-week low was at $199.99

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.83%

Company Description

Mastercard is the second- largest payment processor in the world and processed $4.8 trillion in purchase transactions in 2019. Mastercard operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 150 currencies.

 

Related Articles (MA)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Lower Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data
7 Stocks To Watch For January 28, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For January 28, 2021
KeyBanc Downgrades Mastercard, Visa On Industry Trends
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 27, 2021
5 Dull Stocks To Buy For A Boring Four Years
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com