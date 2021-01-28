Recap: Valley National Q4 Earnings

Shares of Valley National (NASDAQ:VLY) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 12.50% year over year to $0.27, which beat the estimate of $0.26.

Revenue of $335,453,000 rose by 21.26% year over year, which beat the estimate of $329,970,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jan 28, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n3ghj44s

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $11.26

52-week low: $6.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 28.59%

Company Description

Since 1927, Valley National Bank has gathered local deposits from branches in New Jersey, New York, and Florida to be used in making commercial real estate, residential, and commercial loans focusing on high-quality credits. Valley National also has various insurance businesses, leasing companies, an auto lending business, and an asset-based lending business.