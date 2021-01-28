Recap: Kirby Q4 Earnings

Shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 36.21% over the past year to $0.37, which beat the estimate of $0.23.

Revenue of $489,756,000 decreased by 25.33% year over year, which missed the estimate of $490,750,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Kirby hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jan 28, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ghepxhqw

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $86.66

52-week low: $32.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 32.58%

Company Profile

In its legacy marine transportation segment (46% of first-half 2018 sales), Kirby operates the largest fleet of tank barges on the U.S. inland waterway system. Since its incorporation in 1969, the firm's marine division has built a market- leading position by successfully rolling up smaller tank-barge fleets. Kirby also runs a large diesel-engine and oilfield-equipment services operation (54% of sales), that primarily serves the oil and gas industry, but also commercial and industrial customers.